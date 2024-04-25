Police search for suspect caught on video setting tow truck on fire in Markham

York Regional Police have released a video of a suspect setting a tow truck on fire in Markham early Thursday morning as they appeal for information about the incident.

Officers and fire crews were called to a residence on Williamson Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a fire. When they arrived, crews found a truck fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters subsequently knocked down the fire. Police said no injuries were reported as the truck was unoccupied, and the home was not damaged.

In surveillance footage uploaded on Thursday, a four-door sedan arrives in front of a home and one person gets out of the passenger side.

They approach a tow truck and appear to pour an accelerant on the vehicle. The person is then seen lighting something in his hand before tossing it to the truck and setting it ablaze.

The person runs back to the car and drives away.

No suspect description has been released. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.