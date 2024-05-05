Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash: police
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) say the collision happened shortly after 10:50 p.m. on the Weston Road and 401 off-ramp intersection.
The vehicle struck the motorcyclist and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.
One dead after potential wrong way crash on Highway 401 in Milton: OPP
One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a driver was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Milton Sunday, according to police.
Trudeau 'absolutely' best person to lead the Liberals in next election: LeBlanc insists
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc insists he's not planning a leadership campaign to head the Liberal party, should current leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resign, seemingly quashing rumours he's planning to make a move for his boss' job.
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
'The Fall Guy' gives Hollywood a muted summer kickoff with a US$28.5M opening
"The Fall Guy," the Ryan Gosling-led, action-comedy ode to stunt performers, opened below expectations with US$28.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, providing a lukewarm start to a summer movie season that's very much to be determined for Hollywood.
Madonna's biggest-ever concert transforms Rio's Copacabana beach into a massive dance floor
Madonna put on a free concert on Copacabana beach Saturday night, turning Rio de Janeiro's vast stretch of sand into an enormous dance floor teeming with a multitude of her fans.
William Shatner says he would consider 'Star Trek' return: 'Here comes Captain Kirk!'
The Montreal-born actor, famed for his portrayal of Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he is open to reprising the iconic role in the sci-fi franchise as long as the storytelling is stellar.
opinion You don't need to be an influencer to earn income from social media
How legitimate are claims by some content creators that the average person can earn passive income from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says it's quite possible, if you're willing to put in the initial time and effort.
Hamas says latest ceasefire talks have ended. Israel vows military operation in 'very near future'
The latest round of Gaza cease-fire talks ended in Cairo after "in-depth and serious discussions,"{ the Hamas militant group said Sunday, reiterating key demands that Israel again rejected.
Montreal
-
-
Three-storey building goes up in flames in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood
Around 100 Montreal firefighers were called to the scene of a vacant three-storey building fire early on Sunday morning in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood.
-
Montreal launches cruise season with ship that protected 1,500 Ukrainian refugees
The Volendam, now back to ferrying vacationing travellers, was the first cruise ship of the 2024 season to arrive in Montreal. The port authority held a ceremony aboard the vessel to celebrate the occasion, with invited guests including diplomats from Ukraine and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
Ottawa
-
'It's amazing to see so many people coming together': CN Cycle for CHEO breaks record Sunday
More than 7,000 participants showed up for the 17th annual CN Cycle in support of CHEO to raise funds, despite the rain in Ottawa this Sunday.
-
Here are some safety tips to protect yourself from highrise fires
Ottawa Fire Services says last week was busy, noting that crews battled eight fires since Monday.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new traffic enforcement rules
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says a new traffic enforcement approach to improve safety across the city without compromising calls for service kicks off Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Troubled Black River-Matheson Township, striking workers reach tentative deal
Striking Black River-Matheson workers who have been off the job for more than 200 days have reached a tentative agreement with the town.
-
Ontario to increase fines for employment standards violations
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines.
-
Crash closes Hwy 101 in Timmins
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
Kitchener
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
London
-
REDress Day being recognized in Victoria Park
May 5 is REDress Day, held annually to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit+ people in Canada.
-
One person faces charges following recent reports of dog attacks near Dorchester
One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of aggressive dogs at a residence in Thames Centre.
-
Walk so Kids Can Talk annual fundraiser for Kids Help Phone
The annual BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk supporting Kids Help Phone was held across Canada Sunday.
Windsor
-
Service delivery review for Windsor and Essex County’s Central Housing Registry
The City of Windsor would like to hear about residents’ experiences with the Central Housing Registry (CHR).
-
Windsor theatre performer hopes locally-shot original comedy series changes perception of people with disabilities
In the few years since he became completely blind and lost both of his legs in back-to-back amputations, Michael Potter says he is used to people treating him differently — almost to the point of insulting.
-
Cloudy but balmy conditions Sunday
Cloudy conditions make up most of this week’s forecast across Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Hundreds of families take part in Matthews House hike for hospice
The 15th annual Matthews House hike for hospice was held on Sunday.
-
Canadian Armed Forces and first responders team up for training in Wasaga Beach
With fire season just around the corner, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up with local first responders in Wasaga Beach on Saturday to enhance their readiness in the event of a domestic emergency.
-
OPP investigating online gambling operation in Orillia
OPP is investigating an online gambling operation within Orillia High Schools.
Winnipeg
-
Remote Manitoba First Nation takes step toward building airport
Leaders gathered in Wasagamack First Nation for a milestone announcement that reaffirmed the provincial government’s campaign promise to build an airport in the community.
-
Police arrest girls, ages 13 and 14, in northern Manitoba homicide
Two teen girls are in police custody in relation to an alleged homicide in northern Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in South Indian Lake
A homicide investigation is underway in South Indian Lake, Man., after a 61-year-old man was found dead near the community.
Atlantic
-
Three dead following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people are dead following a collision in Fredericton Sunday morning.
-
Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police
A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
-
P.E.I.'s East Pointers lead pack with total of three wins at East Coast Music Awards
P.E.I.'s The East Pointers are multiple winners as the East Coast Music Awards wrapped up today in Charlottetown.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Two suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Canada's Nurse helps lift Sparks past Storm on home soil in WNBA pre-season action
Canadian Kia Nurse had some nerves entering Saturday's WNBA pre-season contest at Rogers Place.
-
Police warn 'event' could affect traffic in central Edmonton
An event on Sunday morning is expected to affect traffic in central Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home
Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
-
Calgary blanket rezoning hearings scheduled to continue into third week
The City of Calgary’s hearing on proposed blanket rezoning is scheduled to continue into its third week.
Regina
-
2024 Saskatchewan Baton Twirling Championships held in Regina
Baton twirlers from across the province competed in Regina over the weekend, trying to qualify for a spot to compete at the Canadian Championships in Oshawa Ont., in July.
-
Piece of Regina military history makes its way to France
A plane bound for Juno Beach in France took off from the Prairies on Friday with a piece of military history.
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Airport hopes for quick resolution as WestJet mechanics' lockout looms
A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they expect no immediate impact to operations in light of an impending lockout of WestJet mechanics.
-
‘Love has no boundaries’: Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
-
Police lay murder charge after Saskatchewan family dispute turns deadly
A 29-year-old Prince Albert man faces a murder charge after a family dispute turned deadly on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Video shows gaggle of geese stopping traffic on Highway 1 near Vancouver
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busty stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
-
B.C. man wants homes for thousands of books he soon won't be able to read
In the 10 years since John William started to lose his vision, he's been finding new ways to enjoy his vast personal library.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
-
