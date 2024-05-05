TORONTO
Toronto

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash: police

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Weston Road in Toronto on Saturday night. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Weston Road in Toronto on Saturday night. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Saturday night.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) say the collision happened shortly after 10:50 p.m. on the Weston Road and 401 off-ramp intersection.

The vehicle struck the motorcyclist and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

