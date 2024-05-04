Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL playoffs with Game 7 OT loss to Bruins
Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another.
Down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series a week ago, this iteration of the Maple Leafs — left for dead by fans and media alike — could roll over and book their tee times.
Or push back and fight.
Keefe had no complaints after his group battled injury and illness to stretch a patient, defensively stout opponent to its limit.
In the end, however, that effort still wasn't enough.
David Pastrnak scored at 1:54 of overtime Saturday as the Boston Bruins topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 to move on in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
"Love how our team fought to put us in this position," said Keefe, whose high-powered attack produced just 12 goals and finished 1-for-21 on the power play. "You don't love the hole that we dug ourselves. That's a big reason why we're here, but loved the fight of our team.
"Tough circumstances."
Hampus Lindholm scored in regulation and added an assist on the winner for the Bruins, who avoided becoming the first club in NHL history to blow back-to-back 3-1 series leads after losing out to the Florida Panthers at the same stage of last spring's post-season.
Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. Boston will take on the well-rested Panthers in the second round in South Florida beginning Monday.
Boston Bruins' Justin Brazeau (55) watches as the shot by Hampus Lindholm goes into the net behind Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov (35) during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)"Huge moment," said Pastrnak, who scored his fourth goal of the playoffs after being called out by head coach Jim Montgomery after Game 6.
"A little relief, as well … couldn't be more proud of ourselves."
William Nylander, who missed the first three games with a migraine headache that blurred his vision, replied for the Leafs. Toronto battled back to force Game 7 with two straight wins minus ailing star sniper Auston Matthews.
"It sucks," Nylander said. "Empty feeling."
Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 shots after Joseph Woll, who was outstanding in Games 5 and 6 to help drag his team back into the series, suffered an injury late in the third period of Thursday's victory that pushed the Original Six matchup to seven.
Matthews was pulled from the lineup in Game 4 because of an illness and then missed the last two contests with Toronto facing elimination before returning to the action at far less than 100 per cent Saturday.
Pastrnak clinched the series after Lindholm fired a puck off the end boards. The winger won a race and then deked Samsonov to the ice and send the Leafs home.
"We were right there," Matthews said. "It didn't go our way."
Nylander took a pass from Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals in the regular season, with 10:59 left in regulation to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.
But Lindholm tied it 1:21 later on a shot shortside following some intense pressure around Toronto's crease to set TD Garden alight before the teams took it to extra time.
"Tough to talk right now," Samsonov said. "Season is over for us."
Woll replaced the Russian to start the third period of Game 4 and proceeded to give up just two goals in more than 140 minutes of action as Toronto, which is now 1-17 all-time when trailing a series 3-1, roared back to even the Original Six matchup.
"Very difficult not to be moving on," Leafs captain John Tavares said. "Especially with the type of team that we have, the type of character that's in here, and just the belief in the locker room.
"Very proud of the group."
The Bruins had a much better start than in Games 5 and 6 before Leafs defenceman Joel Edmundson crushed Pastrnak with a clean hit.
Toronto's best chance of the period came when Matthew Knies outmuscled Jake DeBrusk for a 50/50 puck and found Nylander, who scored twice in Game 6, in the slot for a chance Swayman snagged.
Boston got the evening's first power play in the second, but Mitch Marner had the best chance when the Bruins netminder gave the puck away.
The Leafs then dropped to 1-for-21 on a fruitless man advantage of their own before Toronto winger Connor Dewar had a short-handed breakaway.
Knies then got another break out of the box only to see Kevin Shattenkirk take the puck off his stick and send the Toronto rookie crashing into Swayman.
Toronto battled back to force Game 7 despite being without Matthews for a pair of 2-1 victories, including an overtime road triumph in Game 5.
The Leafs, who won a post-season series for the first time in two decades last spring, were also minus Nylander for those first three contests with that migraine and what was to potentially be a concussion.
The Swede took two games to get his legs before putting up those two goals Thursday that helped tie the series and send the teams back to Boston.
"It's hard to explain exactly what it is," Nylander said. "My vision goes, I can't really see out of my eyes, it gets messed up. It's hard to play."
Despite the valiant attempt, Toronto has now lost six straight Game 7s — including four straight to the Bruins (2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024).
There will also be questions about Keefe's future after a fourth opening-round exit in five seasons, along with Marner, who has one year left on his contract and can sign an extension July 1.
The Leafs — as a whole — will now pick up the pieces and reflect as the franchise's Cup drought now sits at 57 years.
"The group pulled together to give us a chance," Keefe said. "Love and appreciate that part of our group.
"It's a tough one to lose, tough way to go."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
El Nino weakening doesn't mean cooler temperatures this summer, forecasters say
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
BREAKING 15-year-old boy stabbed Thursday in Nepean dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
Nylander defends Leafs' core after playoff exit, Toronto again picks up the pieces
The Maple Leafs battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins with consecutive 2-1 victories - including one that required extra time - in their first-round playoff series to push the club's Original Six rival to the limit before suffering a devastating Game 7 overtime loss.
Amid climate change warnings, Canadians lukewarm on electric vehicles
Amid scientists' warnings that nations need to transition away from fossil fuels to limit climate change, Canadians are still lukewarm on electric vehicles, according to a study conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
Madonna's biggest-ever concert transforms Rio's Copacabana beach into a massive dance floor
Madonna put on a free concert on Copacabana beach Saturday night, turning Rio de Janeiro's vast stretch of sand into an enormous dance floor teeming with a multitude of her fans.
Mexican authorities say thieves killed 2 Australians and an American to steal their truck
Thieves killed two Australians and an American on a surfing trip to Mexico in order to steal their truck, particularly because they wanted the tires, authorities said Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'A tiny city:' Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus say they're better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week.
-
Montreal organizations say the housing crisis is the leading cause of stress in psychiatric patients
The housing crisis is having a severe impact on tenants' mental health, say organizations calling on Quebec Premier François Legault to take action.
-
Montreal's Jewish community remembers victims for Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day
On Sunday night, Jewish communities recognize Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, where six candles are lit at a ceremony at the Montreal Holocaust Museum, one for every million Jews killed during the Holocaust.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 15-year-old boy stabbed Thursday in Nepean dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
-
Eastern Ontario 80-year-old man celebrates birthday with half marathon
Bill Poole finished with a time of 2:49 in an informal race from Mallorytown Landing to downtown Brockville, Ont. on Saturday.
-
'It's amazing to see so many people coming together': CN Cycle for CHEO raises record $2.175 million
More than 7,000 participants showed up for the 17th annual CN Cycle in support of CHEO to raise funds, despite the rain in Ottawa this Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Troubled Black River-Matheson Township, striking workers reach tentative deal
Striking Black River-Matheson workers who have been off the job for more than 200 days have reached a tentative agreement with the town.
-
El Nino weakening doesn't mean cooler temperatures this summer, forecasters say
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
-
Crash closes Hwy 101 in Timmins
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
Kitchener
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
London
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights are Western Conference champs
The London Knights are Western Conference champions for the second straight year!
-
Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
-
REDress Day being recognized in Victoria Park
May 5 is REDress Day, held annually to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit+ people in Canada.
Windsor
-
Remembering those lost in WWII Battle of the Atlantic
Canadian sailors who bravely fought in north Atlantic waters during the Second World War have been honoured in a commemorative ceremony by HMCS Hunter and Maritime Forces Pacific.
-
Man arrested after failing to stop for CKPS, charged with uttering threats to kill
While on patrol Saturday, a Chatham-Kent police officer said their onboard licence plate reader detected a vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.
-
Service delivery review for Windsor and Essex County’s Central Housing Registry
The City of Windsor would like to hear about residents’ experiences with the Central Housing Registry (CHR).
Barrie
-
Military personnel gather in Barrie to honour lives lost in Battle of the Atlantic
Local military troops held an annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Hundreds of families take part in Matthews House hike for hospice
The 15th annual Matthews House hike for hospice was held on Sunday.
-
One person injured in rollover crash in Barrie
One person is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
22-year-old Winkler man charged with manufacturing, possessing illegal weapons: police
A 22-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is facing several charges in connection with a large seizure of weapons, including a homemade cannon.
-
Remote Manitoba First Nation takes step toward building airport
Leaders gathered in Wasagamack First Nation for a milestone announcement that reaffirmed the provincial government’s campaign promise to build an airport in the community.
-
Police arrest girls, ages 13 and 14, in northern Manitoba homicide
Two teen girls are in police custody in relation to an alleged homicide in northern Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.
-
Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police
A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
-
P.E.I.'s East Pointers lead pack with total of three wins at East Coast Music Awards
P.E.I.'s The East Pointers are multiple winners as the East Coast Music Awards wrapped up today in Charlottetown.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Two suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Canada's Nurse helps lift Sparks past Storm on home soil in WNBA pre-season action
Canadian Kia Nurse had some nerves entering Saturday's WNBA pre-season contest at Rogers Place.
-
Police warn 'event' could affect traffic in central Edmonton
An event on Sunday morning is expected to affect traffic in central Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home
Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
-
Calgary blanket rezoning hearings scheduled to continue into third week
The City of Calgary’s hearing on proposed blanket rezoning is scheduled to continue into its third week.
Regina
-
Over 250 farm-related power line incidents reported in 2023: SaskPower
SaskPower is reminding farmers to be wary and make safety a priority while operating equipment near power lines.
-
2024 Saskatchewan Baton Twirling Championships held in Regina
Baton twirlers from across the province competed in Regina over the weekend, trying to qualify for a spot to compete at the Canadian Championships in Oshawa Ont., in July.
-
Piece of Regina military history makes its way to France
A plane bound for Juno Beach in France took off from the Prairies on Friday with a piece of military history.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Airport hopes for quick resolution as WestJet mechanics' lockout looms
A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they expect no immediate impact to operations in light of an impending lockout of WestJet mechanics.
-
‘Love has no boundaries’: Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
-
Police lay murder charge after Saskatchewan family dispute turns deadly
A 29-year-old Prince Albert man faces a murder charge after a family dispute turned deadly on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
-
Video shows gaggle of geese stopping traffic on Highway 1 near Vancouver
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
-
B.C. man wants homes for thousands of books he soon won't be able to read
In the 10 years since John William started to lose his vision, he's been finding new ways to enjoy his vast personal library.
Vancouver Island
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members today during a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature cenotaph commemorating the Second World War's Battle of the Atlantic.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.