TORONTO
Toronto

One dead after potential wrong way crash on Highway 401 in Milton: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Share

One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a driver was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Milton Sunday, according to police.

Police say that they responded to the crash on Highway 401 in the eastbound lanes at Guelph Line at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 28-year-old female from Milton was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane and collided with a sedan that was being driven by a 22-year-old male from Brampton, police said.

Both drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the male was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Mississauga OPP at 905-278-6131.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion You don't need to be an influencer to earn income from social media

How legitimate are claims by some content creators that the average person can earn passive income from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says it's quite possible, if you're willing to put in the initial time and effort.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News