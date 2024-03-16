Police search for suspect accused of pushing 71-year-old to the ground at TTC subway station
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after an elderly man was seriously injured when he was pushed to the ground at a North York TTC subway station earlier this week.
Police said they responded to an assault call at Don Mills Station in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road on Wednesday evening.
When officers arrived, they learned that shortly after exiting a train, an unknown individual pushed a 71-year-old man with his two hands.
The victim fell and hit his head on the ground, resulting in serious injuries, police said. It is unclear what led to the assault.
On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as a male with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark grey sweater with an orange or red stripe on the left sleeve, light blue jeans, and dark brown shoes.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the fourth time in 3 months, sending plumes of lava skywards
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
U.S. man arrested, accused of killing stepmother, teenage sister, mother of his children
A man suspected of killing three family members in their Philadelphia-area homes Saturday was arrested in New Jersey after evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized across two states, shutting down a parade and an amusement park and ordering some residents to stay in their homes.
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
