Police search for suspect accused of pushing 71-year-old to the ground at TTC subway station

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after an elderly man was seriously injured when he was pushed to the ground at a North York TTC subway station earlier this week.

Police said they responded to an assault call at Don Mills Station in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road on Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived, they learned that shortly after exiting a train, an unknown individual pushed a 71-year-old man with his two hands.

The victim fell and hit his head on the ground, resulting in serious injuries, police said. It is unclear what led to the assault.

On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as a male with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark grey sweater with an orange or red stripe on the left sleeve, light blue jeans, and dark brown shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.