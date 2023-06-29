Police search for man who allegedly robbed a Toronto barbershop, kicked an 82-year-old man
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two retail robberies at an east Toronto barbershop, where an elderly victim was kicked down and threatened.
Officers were called to a barbershop in the area of Broadview and Browning avenues for a robbery on June 21, according to police.
Police said a man walked in towards the 82-year-old victim and “immediately” kicked the senior in the chest, which knocked him to the ground. The senior now has extensive bruising to his arms, legs, and face, police add.
Then, the suspect allegedly pulled out a “long wooden stake,” threatened the senior, and demanded cash. The accused allegedly took some money out of the register and then took off on a bicycle.
However, the victim told police at the scene the same man had done something similar at his store about a month prior, on May 20.
The suspect allegedly walked into the barbershop, pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat while demanding money.
Like in the first instance, police said he took some cash from the register and fled.
Toronto Police Service’s Hold Up Squad commenced an investigation and are looking to identify the suspect.
Police describe him as between 35 to 40 years old, five-foot-eight, and weighing 170 pounds. It is possible he could be seen riding a dark coloured bicycle.
Police warn the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and urge not to approach him, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately if seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
