1 person seriously injured in Thorncliffe Park stabbing, suspect arrested

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non life-threatening, injuries after being stabbed late Monday afternoon in East York, paramedics say.

The incident happened near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 5:30 p.m. for reports of someone who had been stabbed inside an apartment.

They said that a man has been arrested. Police have not provided further details about the accused nor the charges they are facing at this time.