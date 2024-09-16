World Junior Girls Golf Championship coming to Toronto-area golf course

Golf Canada has set an impressive stretch goal of having 30 professional golfers at the highest levels of the sport by 2032.

The World Junior Girls Golf Championship is a huge part of that target.

Credit Valley Golf and Country Club will host the international tournament from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, with 24 teams representing 23 nations — Canada gets two squads — competing. Lindsay McGrath, a 17-year-old golfer from Oakville, Ont., said she's excited to be representing Canada and continue to develop her game.

"I'm really grateful to be here," said McGrath on Monday after a news conference in Credit Valley's clubhouse in Mississauga, Ont. "It's just such an awesome feeling being here and representing our country, wearing all the logos and being on Team Canada.

"I've always wanted to play in this tournament, so it's really special to me."

McGrath will be joined by Nobelle Park of Oakville, Ont., and Eileen Park of Red Deer, Alta., on Team Canada 2. All three earned their places through a qualifying tournament last month.

"I love my teammates so much," said McGrath. "I know Nobelle and Eileen very well. I'm just so excited to be with them. We have such a great relationship."

Shauna Liu of Maple, Ont., Calgary's Aphrodite Deng and Clairey Lin make up Team Canada 2. Liu earned her exemption following her win at the 2024 Canadian Junior Girls Championship while Deng earned her exemption as being the low eligible Canadian on the world amateur golf ranking as of Aug. 7.

Deng was No. 175 at the time, she has since improved to No. 171 and is Canada’s lowest-ranked player.

"I think it's a really great opportunity," said Liu. "We don't really get that many opportunities to play with people from across the world, so it's really great to meet new people and play with them.

"It's great to see maybe how they play and take parts from their game that we might also implement our own games."

Golf Canada founded the World Junior Girls Golf Championship in 2014 to fill a void in women's international competition and help grow its own homegrown talent. The hosts won for the first time last year when Vancouver's Anna Huang, Toronto's Vanessa Borovilos and Vancouver's Vanessa Zhang won team gold and Huang earned individual silver.

Medallists who have gone on to win on the LPGA Tour include Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., who was fourth in the individual competition at the inaugural tournament. She was on Canada's bronze-medal team in 2014 with Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., and Calgary's Jaclyn Lee.

Other notable competitors who went on to become LPGA Tour winners include Angel Yin and Megan Khang of the United States, as well as Yuka Saso of the Philippines, Sweden's Linn Grant and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand.

"It's not if, it's when they're going to be on the LPGA Tour," said Garrett Ball, Golf Canada's chief operating officer, of how Canada's golfers in the World Junior Girls Championship can be part of the organization's goal to have 30 pros in the LPGA and PGA Tours by 2032.

"Events like this, like the She Plays Golf festival that we launched two years ago, and then the CPKC Women's Open exemptions that we utilize to bring in our national team athletes and get the experience has been important in that pathway."

The individual winner of the World Junior Girls Golf Championship will earn a berth in next year's CPKC Women's Open at nearby Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

Both clubs, as well as former RBC Canadian Open host site Glen Abbey Golf Club, were devastated by heavy rains through June and July as the Greater Toronto Area had its wettest summer in recorded history.

Jason Hanna, the chief operating officer of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, said that he has seen the Credit River flood so badly that it affected the course's playability a handful of times over his nearly two decades with the club.

Staff and members alike came together to clean up the course after the flooding was over, with hundreds of people coming together to make the club playable again.

"You had to show up, bring your own rake, bring your own shovel, bring your own gloves, and then we'd take them down to the golf course, assign them to areas where they would work, and then we would do a big barbecue down at the halfway house," said Hanna. "We got guys, like, 80 years old, putting in eight-hour days down there, working away."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.