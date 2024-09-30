Police say 2 suspects now wanted and efforts underway to ID a 3rd after officers allegedly spat at and assaulted in protest

Toronto police say they have identified two suspects who allegedly assaulted and spat at police during a pro-Palestinian protest downtown earlier this month, and they are trying to identify one more.

The protest took place around 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 outside Meridian Hall at Yonge and Front Streets, where a United Jewish Appeal event was being held.

According to police, a group of protesters tried to gain entry into the event and were removed by officers. One of the protesters—a woman – was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Police said that demonstrators then became confrontational with officers who were assisting with crowd control. Suspect 1 allegedly spat at an officer while suspect 2 allegedly struck an officer, police said.

Demonstrators then went to the 51 Division police station at Parliament and Front Street where they allegedly became combative and two suspects were arrested for assaulting officers, police said. During that incident, suspect 3 allegedly spat at an officer, police said.

On Monday, police said that they have identified suspect 1 as 32-year-old Deijaumar Clarke, and suspect 3 as 25-year-old Ghadir Mokahal.

Both are from Toronto and are wanted for assaulting a peace officer. Police said they are looking for the public's help to locatethem.

Police on Monday also released a new image of suspect 2, who they have not yet identified.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.

Organizers of the protest have previously released a statement saying that police chose "to Instigate violence and brutalize protestors." They claimed police rushed at the protesters multiple times and that protest participants sustained a number of injuries, including bruises and cuts to the face.

Toronto police say they are looking for an unidentified suspect in connection with a downtown protest that took place on Sept. 11, 2024. (Handout /Toronto police)