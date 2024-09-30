TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect in deadly Scarborough stabbing charged with second-degree murder

    Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing on Merkley Square in Scarborough on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing on Merkley Square in Scarborough on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing at a Scarborough home on Sunday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the residence near Ellesmere and Orton Park roads, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road, just before 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. It’s unclear who made the call to police.

    When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was arrested.

    In an update on Monday, police identified the victim as 54-year-old Dushi Lakshmanan.

    Initially, police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the suspect. In an email to CTV News Toronto, police confirmed that the suspect, 50-year-old Toronto resident Ragulan Lakshmanan, is the victim’s brother.

    Ragulan has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

    He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News