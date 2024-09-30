No serious injuries after motorist collides with ambulance in York Region: police

No one was seriously hurt after a motorist collided with an ambulance late last week in York Region, say police.

The crash happened on Sept. 27 near Stouffville Road and Warden Avenue in the town of Stouffville.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area around 6 p.m. for reports of an ambulance being struck by a GMC Yukon.

They said that the collision caused the ambulance to tip onto its side.

Two paramedics suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital, police told CP24.

York Region Paramedic Services said they were called to the scene at about 6:08 p.m. for a motor-vehicle collision involving an ambulance and an SUV.

Paramedics said they dispatched two ambulances, one special response unit, and two superintendents.

They told CP24 that three individuals were assessed at the scene and transported two paramedics to a local hospital.

“(We are) committed to maintaining the confidentiality of patient information and is not able to comment on the status or condition of patients,” York Regional Paramedic Services wrote in an email.