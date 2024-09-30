Victim stabbed during robbery in Scarborough, suspect outstanding

Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was stabbed during a robbery in southeast Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Midland and Eglinton avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:47p.m. for reports of a robbery where a victim sustained a stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Investigators believe that the suspect may have fled in a grey SUV.

A description for the suspect is, however, not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.