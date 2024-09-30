One dead in Weston shooting: Toronto police

One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. after one person was found with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers and detectives could be seen canvassing the shopping plaza located on the northwest corner of the intersection late Monday morning.

Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told CP24 that the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is looking into whether the victim was shot earlier in the morning and then later found at the scene.

“We’re trying to gather as much information as we can, that’s why we’re looking for any video or any witnesses in the early hours of this morning,” Jocko said.

Police have not identified the victim. A group of individuals could be seen consoling each other at the scene.

No suspect description has been released.