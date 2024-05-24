Police release photos of suspects accused of assaulting, robbing good Samaritan at TTC station

TORONTO
    A good Samaritan who stepped in to help another person was assaulted by two suspects at a TTC station in Scarborough earlier this week, Toronto police say.

    The incident happened Tuesday evening at a temporary bus bay at Kennedy Station.

    Police said a man saw two other men bothering another person and intervened, telling them to stop.

    That drew the ire of the pair, who then allegedly assaulted the man and stole his personal belongings. The suspects shortly fled the scene.

    Police said the victim suffered “severe” but non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Friday, investigators released photos of the two male suspects. One is described as clean-shaven, with short brown hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, a red/white checkered shirt over it, white jeans, and a backpack.

    The other suspect is believed to have short black hair and wearing all-black clothing.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

