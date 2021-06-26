TORONTO -- Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood earlier this month.

Police say that in the early morning of June 6, a man driving a vehicle transported a woman from the area of Gladstone Avenue and Queen Street West to the area of Dovercourt Road and Sudbury Street.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

He is described as brown with a dark complexion, between the ages of 25 and 40, five-foot-eight with a thick build and facial hair.

Police say he was wearing a ball cap, a short-sleeve shirt, black pants, black and red running shoes, and a fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).