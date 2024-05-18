TORONTO
Toronto

    • Truck engulfed in flames with owner on scene in Scarborough

    A truck in flames on Victoria Avenue in Scarborough on May 18, 2024. A truck in flames on Victoria Avenue in Scarborough on May 18, 2024.
    Share

    A truck was engulfed in flames in Scarborough early on Saturday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the fire on Victoria Park Avenue near Highway 401 just after 2 a.m.

    Toronto Fire said it extinguished the fire quickly behind a strip mall.

    Police said the owner of the truck was on scene, and no injuries were reported.

    An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown, is ongoing, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News