TORONTO
Toronto

Police recover nearly 600 stolen vehicles in Port of Montreal, most of them stolen from the GTA

One of nearly 600 stolen vehicles recovered in Montreal as part of an multi-jurisdictional investigation is shown. (Ontario Provincial Police) One of nearly 600 stolen vehicles recovered in Montreal as part of an multi-jurisdictional investigation is shown. (Ontario Provincial Police)
OPP and CBSA officials say they have recovered 598 stolen vehicles in the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation, and 75 per cent of them were stolen in Ontario.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, police announced the results of "Project Vector" -- an operation to recover stolen vehicles that made it to the Port of Montreal and were intercepted before they could be illegally exported.

The operation ran from Dec. 12 2023 to March  9 2024.

During that time, police opened hundreds of shipping containers to find the stolen vehicles, mostly high-end pickup trucks and SUVs. Of the 598 vehicles that were recovered, 430 were taken from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), police said.

More to come…

