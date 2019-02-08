

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A police officer is in hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after a violent brawl inside a downtown building during the course of an arrest on Friday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to a building at Yonge and Adelaide streets sometime before 5 p.m. for a report of a male assaulting a woman.

Officers arrived and confined the suspect to an area inside the building when he allegedly became violent and attacked them.

One officer sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.

The suspect was later subdued, arrested and also taken to hospital for treatment.