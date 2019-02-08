Police officer and suspect injured after assault downtown
The Toronto Police Service logo
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 5:44PM EST
A police officer is in hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after a violent brawl inside a downtown building during the course of an arrest on Friday evening.
Toronto police say they were called to a building at Yonge and Adelaide streets sometime before 5 p.m. for a report of a male assaulting a woman.
Officers arrived and confined the suspect to an area inside the building when he allegedly became violent and attacked them.
One officer sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.
The suspect was later subdued, arrested and also taken to hospital for treatment.