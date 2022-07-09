Police name man stabbed to death outside lounge party in North York
Police name man stabbed to death outside lounge party in North York
Homicide detectives have named a Richmond Hill man who was stabbed to death in a North York parking lot early on Friday morning.
Toronto police were called to a parking lot near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Detectives told CP24 there was a large party going on in a nearby lounge, containing as many as 300 people, when some attendees became involved in a physical fight in the adjacent parking lot.
Police said Saturday that 18-year-old Auptin Abedini-Senoubari was stabbed at least once in the confrontation.
Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him but were not successful.
He was later pronounced dead.
“Investigators believe several patrons from the lounge witnessed the verbal and physical altercation and obtained cellphone video of the incident,” detectives said Saturday. “Anyone with video or photos taken at the scene are asked to come forward to police or make an anonymous tip.”
Abedini-Senoubari’s death is Toronto’s 36th homicide of 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.
