Advertisement
Police looking to identify man who allegedly uttered anti-Asian remarks, assaulted woman in Markham
Handout provided by York Regional Police.
Share:
TORONTO -- York Regional Police (YRP) is looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with what is believed to be a hate-motivated assault that took place in Markham over the weekend.
According to police, officers responded to a report of an assault at approximately 10 a.m. at a high school track in the area of Bayview Avenue and Willowbrook Road in Markham.
It is alleged that a female victim confronted a male suspect at the track for having his dog off-leash. Police say the victim then followed the suspect and filmed him making anti-Asian remarks.
During the confrontation, the male suspect allegedly assaulted the female victim.
YRP describes the victim as a Middle Eastern male, somewhere between the ages of 50- and 60-years-old, wearing a black toque, black jacket and sunglasses. He was also walking a brown dog.
Investigators are asking anyone who might have information to come forward.