TORONTO -- Provincial police have issued a warning about an explosive device scam targeting businesses across Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police warned that a number of businesses received emails on Tuesday claiming there were explosive devices planted somewhere on the recipients’ property.

The email then goes on to state that a payment would need to made using Bitcoins to the author of the email through a “special account” in order to have the device removed, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

“I've spoken to officers as well as our explosive disposal unit coordinator who tells me that these kinds of complaints have come in in the past, and they all appear to be frivolous in nature,” Schmidt said in a video published Tuesday night. “There have been no explosive devices located anywhere on anyone's property.”

Schmidt said that officers visited the locations that received the emails and assisted business owners with developing a safety plan and making sure there was nothing suspicious on their property.

“I just want people to be aware of some of the calls that are coming in on a regular basis and again we have officers and support members ready to respond in case of a critical incident,” Schmidt said.

“At this point, the claims of explosive devices planted on these buildings do not appear to be credible … so there does not appear to be any threat to public safety.”