Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company

A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.

"I am very thankful. This is wonderful and there really are good people in the world," said Patrice Stephens-Bourgeault of Scarborough.

This past summer, two men went door-to-door in her neighbourhood, offering to do various jobs for community members. They told Stephens-Bourgeault that her roof was in horrible shape and at risk of collapse.

Stephens-Bourgeault said when the men approached her, she was concerned about a leak that she may have in a small portion of her roof that was over her paint studio.

They first quoted her $7,000 to do the job, but after ripping off all the shingles, they told her it would take an additional $20,000. After they left, Stephens-Bourgeault said her roof was in worse shape than before.

"They are ruthless, they don't care, they just don't care," said Stephens-Bourgeault at the time.

After her story aired, more than 10 roofing companies reached out, wanting to help the senior get a new roof.

Stephens-Bourgeault decided to go with the company Roofing Repairs Dun-Rite Inc. Bradley Ellis with the company said he and his crew wanted to help.

"My guys donated their time, and I donated all the funds and the supplies, and Roofers Edge donated the metal, and we put it all together to get a new roof for this lady," said Ellis.

The company replaced the old shingles with new ones and installed new metal edging as well as a new skylight.

"I am very thankful, extremely thankful because knowing there are good people now and being able to discern between a con man and a good man," said Stephens-Bourgeault.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), home improvement scams remain a huge problem.

"If they do the work, it's worse than what you had, or they are taking deposits and leaving and not coming back," said Angela Dennis with the BBB.

The bureau can help consumers find reputable companies by connecting them with accredited businesses. Through BBB's online portal, consumers can search for companies in their area to see which ones have been vetted and approved by the bureau.

"Consumers know that we have done these checks of these businesses and they will abide by these standards of trust," said Dennis.

When choosing a contractor, have a written contract, get three quotes in writing, verify contractors have a licence and insurance, avoid high-pressure sales tactics and be wary of lowball cash deals.

As for Stephens-Bourgeault, she is relieved her roof will be solid enough to get her through this winter and many more.

"I'm very grateful that this has (been) done for me," said Stephens-Bourgeault.