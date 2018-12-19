

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating a shooting near an elementary school in the city’s Jane and Finch on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said it received reports of a shooting outside Firgrove Public School, near Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, around 3:05 p.m.

Officers responded “within the minute,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 over the phone.

“It happened at a particularly difficult time as that’s when we would expect the schools are getting out,” he said.

Toronto police said they found “evidence of gunfire” on-and-off of school property. Det. Mandy Morris told reporters later in the afternoon that shell casings had been recovered at the scene.

A minivan was also struck by gunfire, Morris said.

Police said they have still not found any potential victims of the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been released by investigators, but police said they are searching for a white or silver SUV or minivan that was involved in the incident.

Hopkinson said there were no reports of injuries inside the school.

The elementary school was placed under a lockdown while officers searched the area. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The area around the school has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians while police investigate the incident.