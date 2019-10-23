

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating the fourth shooting to occur on Highway 410 in under a year after a man was killed and two others were critically injured in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound Highway 410 ramp near Derry Road around 9:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and a woman inside a vehicle. One of the men was without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

The other two victims were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

“The original information was that the vehicle had come off the highway, was getting ready to go westbound on Derry Road, when another vehicle came up beside it,” Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini said. “Multiple shots were fired into the vehicle onto the whole passenger side and then the vehicle fled the scene.”

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects or the suspect vehicle.

Marttini said that this is the fourth shooting on Highway 410 in the past year.

The first of the incidents occurred around 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018, just north of Courtneypark Drive.

Emergency crews found a man with at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle in a ditch. The victim, who has since been identified as 23-year-old Brampton resident Jason Ramkishun, was transported to a trauma centre but later died of his injuries.

On Nov. 20, 2018, the driver of a grey Honda, who was travelling on Highway 410 south of Steeles Avenue, was shot at. The lone male occupant of the vehicle was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital.

Multiple bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

And then in September 2019, an 18-year-old was killed during a car-to-car shootout that turned into a police pursuit along Highway 410. A second male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Marttini said that the shootings on this stretch of the highway are “more of a coincidence than anything.”

“The reality is that there’s been multiple shootings and homicides that have happened throughout the region in all different areas,” he said. “We try to treat each scenario or situation exactly as it’s unfolding and we have to investigate it and then hopefully stop it from happening again.”

Police are asking anyone with information or dashboard camera video to reach out to investigators or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.