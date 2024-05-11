Police investigating after tow trucks shot at in Scarborough two hours apart

Toronto police are investigating after tow trucks were shot at in Scarborough about two hours apart Saturday night.

The first incident occurred in the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 shortly after 8 p.m., and the other happened about five kilometres north near Finch Avenue East and Markham Road around 10:20 p.m.

In both incidents, someone from a vehicle reportedly fired shots at a tow truck, police say.

At the scene, officers located evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

Police say the drivers were in the trucks at the time of the incidents, but no one was injured by gunfire.

The two incidents are separately being investigated while officers determine if they are connected, police told CP24.

No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.