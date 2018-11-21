

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is in hospital after shots were fired at a vehicle in Brampton late Tuesday night.

Peel police say they believe shots were fired at a car in the area of Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive at around 11:21 p.m. but the exact location of the shooting is still under investigation.

Police said they initially received a call from a man who said his friend had been shot and the victim made his own way to hospital.

The victim has now been transferred to a trauma centre for treatment and police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle but police would not say how many gunshot wounds the victim sustained.

Investigators have not yet provided any information on possible suspects.

The area was shut down for the police investigation but has since reopened.

This latest incident marks the second time shots were fired at a vehicle along Highway 410 in Brampton.

At around 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Highway 410 and Courtneypark Drive.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police said it is too early to tell if the two shootings are connected.