TORONTO
Toronto

    • Missed the Northern Lights in Ontario? You may still have a chance

    Share

    Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario last night may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.

    On Friday night into the early hours of the morning, Aurora Borealis lit up skies from Vancouver to the Maritimes, offering a spectacular celestial show to those who caught a glimpse.

    The solar event, caused by a burst of material that exploded off the sun on Thursday, was classified as a G5, or ‘extreme,’ geomagnetic storm, a level of severity last recorded in 2003.

    While clouds made it difficult for many in Toronto to take in the lights on Friday night, there may yet be a chance for those eager to witness the event in the coming days.

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern lights are set to return to Canadian skies tonight and, potentially, beyond Saturday.

    “The great news is the sun is still burping this stuff out,” Science Specialist Dan Riskin said in an interview with CP24. "So we should get a similar show tonight."

    The northern lights from Meadowlane Park in Kitchener on May 10, 2024. (Source: @JPfromCanada/Twitter)

    Unfortunately, clouds are in the forecast in Toronto and the surrounding areas on Saturday night.

    “But who knows, it could continue beyond Saturday, which I'm hoping for, since it's supposed to be stupid cloudy tonight in Toronto,” he said.

    While Riskin said it is difficult to predict exactly when, or if, the lights will fill the skies, the prime timeslot usually falls between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in Ontario.

    In Alberta, it’s 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and in British Columbia, it’s 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

    Light pollution and cloudy skies can wash out a clear view of the northern lights, so travelling to darker areas, like parks, or leaving the city altogether, can increase your chances of catching the lights.

    With files from CTV News Toronto's Hannah Alberga.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News