Police investigating after 25 golf carts stolen from country club in Niagara Region

    Niagara police are investigating after more than two dozen golf carts were stolen from a country club in Thorold last week.

    Police said they were called to Beechwood Golf and Social House on Thorold Townline Road on July 3 for a reported theft.

    Investigators learned that 25 golf carts were taken between 10 p.m. on July 2 and 6 a.m. on July 3.

    Police said they believe the golf carts were driven across the course “onto Beechwood somewhere and loaded into a vehicle.”

    It is unclear how many people were involved in the incident, and no descriptions have been released.

    Police are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance or dashcam footage, to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009244 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

