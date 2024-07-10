Police investigating after 25 golf carts stolen from country club in Niagara Region

Niagara police are investigating after more than two dozen golf carts were stolen from a country club in Thorold last week.

Police said they were called to Beechwood Golf and Social House on Thorold Townline Road on July 3 for a reported theft.

Investigators learned that 25 golf carts were taken between 10 p.m. on July 2 and 6 a.m. on July 3.

Police said they believe the golf carts were driven across the course “onto Beechwood somewhere and loaded into a vehicle.”

It is unclear how many people were involved in the incident, and no descriptions have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance or dashcam footage, to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009244 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).