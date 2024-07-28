WB Highway 401 at Dixie in Mississauga reopens after motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning, say police.
The collision happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the westbound express lanes, west of Dixie Road and East of the 403/410.
Peel EMS said that one man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics also told CTV News Toronto that a “few other patients were treated on scene for minor injuries only.”
They said that they were called to the area at 12:50 a.m.
Westbound 401 at Dixie from the transfer to the collector lanes was closed for several hours due to the collision, but has since reopened.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
How 'cat lady' became an insult for women of a certain age
The stereotypical 'cat lady' is one of pop culture’s most bizarre characters — and easiest punching bags. Here's how it rose to infamy.
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Police warn of dangers of replica weapons after water gun seized
The Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) is reminding the public just how dangerous replica weapons can be, after a water gun was seized.
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Canada's Harvey qualifies for semifinals in women's 200-metre freestyle swimming
Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey finished first in her heat in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swimming event.
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
-
Quebec municipalities using artificial intelligence to track tree cover, cars, pools
Municipalities in Quebec’s capital region have recently begun using artificial intelligence to track everything from tree cover to cars -- and even backyard pools.
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Ottawa
-
'If I have no choice, I'm going to have to live in my car': Tenants fight to stay in Ottawa apartment building
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
-
Little Italy business community reacts to Highway 417 disruptions
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while construction crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
-
Ottawa poet wins RBC PEN Canada New Voices Award
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
-
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
-
85 drug, firearm charges laid in drug bust at Sault Ste. Marie apartment
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
London
-
Youth charged with assault with a weapon in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police have charged a youth with assault with a weapon following an incident in the south end of the city.
-
Police warn of dangers of replica weapons after water gun seized
The Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) is reminding the public just how dangerous replica weapons can be, after a water gun was seized.
-
St. Thomas police looking to identify suspects in theft
The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) is looking to identify suspects in relation to a theft.
Windsor
-
Craft Heads banking on comedy festival to help fund move to Erie Street
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
-
Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
-
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Canadian politicians have been trying to tackle grocery prices, which have risen significantly in just a few years amid overall inflation and higher interest rates.
Barrie
-
Midland hoping for more ridership in beach transit service
The Town of Midland hopes to see more usage of the new weekend beach transit service, a pilot program that provides affordable, on-demand transit between Midland and Balm Beach.
-
Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Midland man arrested in drug bust
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
Winnipeg
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
-
Severe weather, tornadoes possible for southeastern Manitoba
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
Atlantic
-
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Springhill celebrates 35th anniversary of Anne Murray Centre with meet and greet
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant in New Brunswick arrested
A 35-year-old man wanted on a province-wide warrant in New Brunswick was arrested on Saturday.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Edmonton
-
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Jasper wildfire largest in 100 years, expected to burn for months: Officials
Officials say the Jasper wildfire, which tore through the townsite on Wednesday, is the largest the national park has recorded in 100 years.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
Calgary
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Mao Saigo shoots 61 to break CPKC Women’s Open record; Haeran Ryu tops leaderboard
Mao Saigo emerged from the wildfire-fed smoky haze Saturday at Earl Grey Golf Club with the lowest round in CPKC Women’s Open history. Five hours later, Haeran Ryu and Lauren Coughlin found themselves well clear of the rest of the field.
-
Olympics pre-race triathlon event in Seine River canceled over water quality concerns
A 2024 Olympics pre-race triathlon event planned for Paris' Seine River was cancelled Sunday as concerns persist over water quality.
Regina
-
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
-
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
-
Water rescue team reminding residents about water safety, introducing life saving equipment
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range
After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
Unusual property assessment appeal seeks to increase, not lower, Surrey home's value
A Surrey homeowner recently won an appeal of their property assessment, but unlike most people who appeal their homes' value, they weren't trying to get it reduced.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
-
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.