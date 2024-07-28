TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigating after shots fired near waterfront: TPS

A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo. A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
Share

Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that happened near the waterfront Sunday evening.

In a post to X, police said that they received reports of shots fired from a white Sedan at another vehicle at 7:15 p.m. in the British Columbia Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

There are no reported injuries, and firearm discharge has been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News