2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station

Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.

In a post on X, Durham Regional Police said the man entered West Division at Kingston Road at 4:30 p.m.

“An interaction took place between the suspect and officers at the front desk, resulting in the male being placed into custody,” police said in the post. They added that the suspect was later taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the interaction/

“Officers believe at this time the firearm is a pellet gun, however it is required to be sent for testing to confirm,” police said.

It is unknown why the suspect entered the police station, which was closed following the incident.

“The investigation remains active, further information will be released once we are able to do so,” police said.