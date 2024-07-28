Ontario’s police watchdog to investigate after man walked into police station with weapon, injured officers

The province’s police watchdog has involved its mandate after a man allegedly walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon and injured two officers.

In a post to X, Durham Regional Police said the man entered West Division at Kingston Road at 4:30 p.m.

“An interaction took place between the suspect and officers at the front desk, resulting in the male being placed into custody,” police said in the post. They added that the suspect was later taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said two officers suffered minor injuries as a result.

“Officers believe at this time that the firearm is a pellet gun, however it is required to be sent for testing to confirm,” police said.

Many details, such as why the suspect entered the police station, are unknown. The station closed following the incident.

In an update on Sunday posted to X, Durham police said that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate, “and will be taking carriage of this investigation.”

The SIU invokes its mandate when officers are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

No further information was provided.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar