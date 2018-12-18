

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot dead while inside an SUV parked outside a North York apartment building early Tuesday morning.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 6 a.m. in the driveway of a building on San Romanoway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Police believe three suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire on a man sitting in the driver’s seat.

“Six shots went off. That’s all I heard,” one resident, who did not provide his name, said. “People were yelling and three of them ran across (the lot).”

Reports from the scene suggest the victim’s fiancé was sitting in the passenger side at the time, but was not injured.

“There was someone else in the vehicle but again I’m not going to get into the specifics of who that person was,” Toronto police Det. Steve Henkel said. “Fortunately that person was not injured as a result of the shooting.”

Paramedics were called to the building and loaded the victim into an ambulance, but he died before they could transport him to hospital. The ambulance remains surrounded by police tape, now part of the crime scene.

The victim has been identified by police as 28-year-old Lawrence Errol Joel John of Toronto.

Investigators have not provided detailed suspect descriptions but say the males were seen fleeing northbound.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Initial reports suggested that the suspects were possibly seen getting into a white hatchback vehicle, but Henkel said those details have yet to be confirmed.

“I understand a vehicle was mentioned on media reports earlier but, again, it’s too premature to discuss suspect vehicles at this time,” he said.

At the scene Tuesday morning, the vehicle’s driver side door appeared ajar and its window shattered.

Henkel said homicide detectives are conducting an “extensive” canvass for video surveillance in the area.

The fatal shooting marks the 94th homicide in Toronto in 2018.

“It’s really scary,” said another resident. “It’s not good. It’s not safe for kids.”

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Wednesday.