

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The victim of a homicide at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville has been identified by police as an 18-year-old boy from Vaughan.

York Regional Police have confirmed that at around 4 a.m. on Friday, 18-year-old Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee was killed at a prom after-party at a home in the area of Bloomington Road and Highway 48.

Police said that they were initially called to the residence for a report that someone had been shot in the head. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Sources previously told CP24 that the home where the party took place was being rented as an Airbnb for $700 a night.

Two teens were arrested in the area about 30 minutes after the 911 call was made. They have been charged with weapons offences and police would not say if the arrests are in any way connected to the shooting.

Prior to the arrival of police, investigators said many of the people who attended the party left the area and the only person who was left to speak to officers was the person who rented the Airbnb.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“If you were at the party at 6336 Bloomington Rd East and took photos or video, please upload them to homicide@yrp.ca right away,” police wrote in a tweet published Monday.