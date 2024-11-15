TORONTO
Toronto

Person found with gunshot wound inside vehicle that fled from officers, later crashed in Scarborough: police

Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation near Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue on Nov. 15, 2024. Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation near Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue on Nov. 15, 2024.
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.

According to investigators, police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 4:43 a.m. when the suspects fled.

Police did not engage in a pursuit of the car but continued to follow the vehicle.

At around 7:45 a.m., that same vehicle was involved in a collision near Midland and McNicoll avenues.

Police said one person was found with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle and three suspects were taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered, police said. According to paramedics, four victims were taken to hospital, including one with serious injuries and 3 others with minor injuries. Investigators would not confirm why officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle.  

