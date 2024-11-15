Person found with gunshot wound inside vehicle that fled from officers, later crashed in Scarborough: police

Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.

According to investigators, police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 4:43 a.m. when the suspects fled.

Police did not engage in a pursuit of the car but continued to follow the vehicle.

At around 7:45 a.m., that same vehicle was involved in a collision near Midland and McNicoll avenues.

Police said one person was found with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle and three suspects were taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered, police said. According to paramedics, four victims were taken to hospital, including one with serious injuries and 3 others with minor injuries. Investigators would not confirm why officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle.