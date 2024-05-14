Police concerned there may be more victims after suspect charged in robbery, sex assault
Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a string of incidents involving alleged robbery, sexual assault and indecent acts.
The first incident took place on May 6 at a laundromat in the area of Marlee and Whitmore avenues. According to police, the suspect engaged in an indecent act, and then sexually assaulted a stranger before fleeing the area.
Then on May 7, police said, the same suspect entered a downtown building near Queen Street East and Yonge Street and got into an elevator with someone. Police said he then “committed an indecent act” toward the victim while in the elevator. The victim fled the elevator and called police before the suspect ran way.
Police said the same suspect was on a TTC streetcar several days later on May 10 when he allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl and snatched a cell phone from her hand.
The most recent incident occurred on May 11, when an elderly woman was exiting the lobby of a residential building in the Brant Street and Camden Street area downtown. Police said the suspect knocked the victim to the ground and stole her cell phone before fleeing the area.
Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday and said they are concerned that there may be more victims.
They said that 28-year-old David Hunte-Green of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault; two counts of indecent acts; robbery; six counts of breach of probation; theft under $5,000; and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was also charged with failing to comply with Christopher's Law. The law requires those convicted of a sex offence or found not criminally responsible of a sex offence due to a mental disorder to register in person at their local police station after being released.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.
