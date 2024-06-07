TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mississauga collision leaves one driver with serious injuries

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Peel police say one person has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday for a collision.

    Police say one driver suffered serious injuries.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.

