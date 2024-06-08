Police searching for suspect who allegedly yelled anti-Muslim comments, assaulted female subway rider

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly yelled anti-Muslim sentiments at and assaulted a female rider of Toronto’s subway system last month.

A release issued by the service on Saturday said the incident took place on May 12 while on a subway train in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

It was reported that the victim and her friend were riding the subway when an unknown male yelled anti-Muslim comments at her. The victim was then assaulted by the suspect, they said.

Police said that bystanders soon intervened and the male fled the area. In their release, police said the incident is being treated as hate-motivated.

The suspect is described as a male with a slim build, an unshaven beard and a moustache. He was wearing dark blue pants, a dark blue vest with both a Toronto Maple Leafs logo and a Toronto Raptors logo on the chest with a grey t-shirt underneath, a light-colored baseball hat, and white running shoes at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.