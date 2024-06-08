TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured in Peel region hit-and-run

    Police on scene of a hit-and-run in the Peel region on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) Police on scene of a hit-and-run in the Peel region on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
    A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Peel region early Saturday morning.

    Police say that the collision happened on Coleraine Drive just after 3 a.m. According to police, the driver failed to remain on scene after colliding with the pedestrian.

    A portion of Colerain Drive remains closed as an investigation is ongoing.

