TORONTO
Toronto

    • Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation

    FILE - Magna International Inc. Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday May 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn FILE - Magna International Inc. Chairman Frank Stronach speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Markham, Ont. on Wednesday May 4, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Share

    Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.

    Peel Regional Police released few details about their investigation but said the incidents occurred between the 1980s and 2023.

    On Friday, they arrested the 91-year-old from Aurora and charged him with rape, indecent assault on a female, forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault.

    Stronach founded Magna International Inc., an international automotive parts manufacturer based in Ontario.

    Police ask anyone with any relevant information about the investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News