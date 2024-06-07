Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation

Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.

Peel Regional Police released few details about their investigation but said the incidents occurred between the 1980s and 2023.

On Friday, they arrested the 91-year-old from Aurora and charged him with rape, indecent assault on a female, forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault.

Stronach founded Magna International Inc., an international automotive parts manufacturer based in Ontario.

Police ask anyone with any relevant information about the investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.