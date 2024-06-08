2 arrested as part of historical human trafficking investigation in Toronto

Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service first launched an investigation into the allegations last August, they said in a news release issued Saturday.

Through that investigation, they said they learned that a female victim had been trafficking through the use of “deception, coercion, and control.” The money earned by the victim was surrendered to a suspect, who kept “a large portion of it,” they said.

Police said the ongoing exploitation of the victim included the creation of online advertisements with sexualized photographs, administered by a suspect, alongside the use of illicit drugs.

According to police, the suspect used an apartment in the Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue area for the purpose of human trafficking

On Wednesday, Toronto police located and arrested two suspects in connection with the investigation.

Munawar Rajput, 51, of Toronto, is facing nine charges, including but not limited to procuring or exercising control of a person for prostitution, advertising sexual services, trafficking in persons, and forcible confinement.

Nubia Letourneau, 56, of Toronto, is facing 18 charges, included but not limited to procuring illicit sexual intercourse, exercising control of a person for prostitution, trafficking, administering a noxious substance, forcible confinement, and sexual assault.

The accused appeared in court on June 6, at 10 a.m.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be more victims, and released images of the accused as part of their Saturday release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4838 or humantrafficking@torontopolice.on.ca.