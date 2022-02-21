Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.

Police say that the individual, who has not yet been identified, was found deceased in a heavily wooded area near Pickering Concession Road 9 and Sideline 28 at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident was initially classified as a suspicious death, however on Monday afternoon police issued a news release confirming that they have charged a 72-year-old woman with second-degree murder.

They also said that they have secured a residence on Fairway Drive in the Wilmot Creek area of Clarington as part of their investigation.

A cause of death has not been released.

“Police are waiting for the results of a post-mortem from the Centre of Forensic Sciences before confirming the identity of the deceased female,” the release notes.

The police investigation into the homicide remains active.

Police say that they are asking anyone with information “pertaining to the investigation” to contact investigators.