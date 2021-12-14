Toronto police are looking to identify additional victims who may have been secretly recorded while changing for a photoshoot with a Toronto photographer.

On April 10, police say a 25-year-old woman, who was working as a model, was contacted through social media by a photographer requesting a photoshoot.

According to police, the woman attended the photoshoot, which was held in the photographer’s basement residence, accompanied by a friend.

It is alleged that the woman changed outfits in a room and, at the end of the photoshoot, returned to the room to discover that she had been recorded while changing.

As a result, Toronto resident Jonathan Wong, 50, was charged with one count of voyeurism.

Investigators subsequently executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence and confiscated electronic and camera equipment.

On Oct. 20, Wong was charged with five additional counts of voyeurism.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say they have reason to believe there are additional victims, predominantly women in the Toronto, Vancouver or Ottawa area, that were filmed while changing their clothes or using the washroom.

They advise that many of these photoshoots took place between 2018 and 2021 at either Wong’s residence or a rented hotel room.

Investigators are urging anyone who believes they had a photoshoot with the accused, or that they may be a victim, to contact them at 416-808-4200.