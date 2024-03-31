Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of Toronto and Yohan Ramírez of New York Mets suspended 3 games each
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.
And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was suspended for one game as a result of Ramírez’s actions, Major League Baseball senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Cabrera was penalized for on-field actions that caused a benches-clearing incident during the bottom of the seventh inning of Toronto's 5-1 loss Saturday at Tampa Bay.
Ramirez was disciplined for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee's Rhys Hoskins during the seventh inning of the Mets' 7-6 loss Saturday.
Both pitchers appealed, causing the suspensions to be on hold until the appeals process is completed.
Mendoza served his suspension Sunday in the Mets' series finale against Milwaukee — the third game of his career as a major league manager.
All three were fined.
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning in St. Petersburg, Florida, when Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop.
Caballero drove in a run with a bunt single and continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner’s throwing error. After Caballero was tagged out at third for the final out of the inning, Cabrera — who was backing up third base — exchanged words with Caballero and shoved the infielder. Cabrera was ejected.
A day after Hoskins' hard slide at second caused a confrontation with Mets infielder Jeff McNeil, Hoskins hit a two-run single in a three-run first inning and followed with a two-run homer in the third and singled and scored on a balk in the fifth by Luis Severino.
Ramírez’s first pitch to Hoskins in the seventh sailed well behind the right-handed hitter, who dropped his bat and glared at Ramírez as the reliever raced to pick up the ball, which caromed off the backstop. Ramírez was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett and said after the game he was not intentionally throwing at Hoskins.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crews battle forest fire in Quebec's Oka National Park
Firefighters were deployed to Quebec's Oka National Park to battle a forest fire Saturday evening.
Oklahoma highway reopens following shutdown after a barge hit a bridge
An Oklahoma highway was reopened Saturday following its closure for a few hours after a bridge over the Arkansas River was struck by a barge.
'Like a cartel:' Shootings point to turf war over rights to screen South Indian films
The day Thomas Sajan was expecting to see a South Indian action epic at a theatre in British Columbia, a spate of shootings thousands of kilometres away disrupted his plans.
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge
Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports.
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of Toronto and Yohan Ramírez of New York Mets suspended 3 games each
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.
Pope overcomes health concerns to preside over a blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square
Pope Francis rallied from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems to lead some 60,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday, making a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainians with Canadian visas face agonizing decisions about the future
The UN refugee agency says 6.5 million Ukrainians have been listed as refugees around the world as of Feb. 2024. Some 960,000 have visas to come to Canada.
Safety board releases findings in tragic helicopter death near Wawa last summer
The Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a fatal incident last summer near Wawa where ground crew member who got tangled in a helicopter tow line and died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Crews battle forest fire in Quebec's Oka National Park
Firefighters were deployed to Quebec's Oka National Park to battle a forest fire Saturday evening.
-
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
-
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
OPP in eastern Ontario making RIDE stops, educating about seatbelt use
Police in eastern Ontario are continuing to conduct Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stops over the long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police said in two posts on X.
-
Gas prices to increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
-
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
-
Heavy police presence in Onaping Falls
There is a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls and the public has been asked to avoid the area near A.Y. Jackson Lookout.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash in Perth County
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services from Wellington, Perth and Mapleton responded the three-vehicle crash on Line 86 between Road 121 and Road 124 in Perth East.
-
'This bike has been important to me': Ukrainian teen reunited with stolen bike thanks to local community
A 14-year-old from Ukraine has been reunited with his stolen bike thanks in part to the Norfolk County community.
-
Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital following crash
A stretch of road in Hanover was closed for several hours while police investigated a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. According to police, it happened Saturday afternoon on 10th Street near 22nd Avenue.
London
-
Custom mobility bike returned after London, Ont. owner discovers it for sale online
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
-
Fatal crash in Perth County
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services from Wellington, Perth and Mapleton responded the three-vehicle crash on Line 86 between Road 121 and Road 124 in Perth East.
-
'Don't expect any deals:' Expert says stores may not offer steep discounts on post-Easter chocolate
Those looking to snap up cheap treats at their local grocery store next week following the Easter long weekend could be in for a bit of a surprise as the rising cost of cocoa continues to drive up the price of chocolate, one expert says.
Windsor
-
Suspect fled on foot following Riverside Drive crash
More details have been released about a crash on Riverside Drive in Windsor. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were sent to Riverside Drive West near Campbell Avenue for a report of a collision.
-
'Don't expect any deals:' Expert says stores may not offer steep discounts on post-Easter chocolate
Those looking to snap up cheap treats at their local grocery store next week following the Easter long weekend could be in for a bit of a surprise as the rising cost of cocoa continues to drive up the price of chocolate, one expert says.
-
Teen's childhood dream realized, competing at FIRST Robotics competition
After years of watching the television show BattleBots as a child, Anne Vandermeer's dream to participate in a robotics competition came true this weekend.
Barrie
-
Man charged as OPP seize firearm and ammunition in Essa Township
A 50-year-old from Essa township has been charged with several weapons-related charges.
-
SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
-
Man facing multiple weapons-related charges after dispute in Angus
Nottawasaga OPP has arrested and laid ten charges against a man from Essa Township.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
Crews battle morning blaze in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service fought flames coming from a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1400 block of Bannatyne Avenue West.
-
What will be open and closed over the Easter long weekend in Winnipeg
Easter long weekend is on the horizon, bringing closures or reduced hours to some Manitoba businesses, services and organizations.
Atlantic
-
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
-
Man, 20, dies after crash in Point Edward: N.S. RCMP
A 20-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle that crashed on a highway in Point Edward on Saturday, police say.
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Edmonton
-
RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
Hundreds take part in Saturday egg hunt at historic Magrath Mansion
More than a thousand Edmontonians took advantage of the warmer weather Saturday at a historic egg hunt.
-
Tigers bounce back to tie series with Rebels after 3-1 Saturday night win
Medicine Hat rebounded from a heart-breaking double overtime defeat Friday night with a bounce-back 3-1 victory over Red Deer Saturday night at Co-Op Place
Calgary
-
Nazem Kadri paces Calgary Flames to 4-2 win over Los Angeles Kings
Nazem Kadri provided the spark and the Calgary Flames endured a few blocked-shot bruises en route to a 4-2 doubling of the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
-
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
-
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
Regina
-
Regina Fire and Police battle it out in first charity hockey game in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, 1,200 hockey fans packed the Co-operators Centre Saturday for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game.
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
Ukrainians with Canadian visas face agonizing decisions about the future
The UN refugee agency says 6.5 million Ukrainians have been listed as refugees around the world as of Feb. 2024. Some 960,000 have visas to come to Canada.
Saskatoon
-
From hotrods to hotwheels: Draggins Car Show revs up the city
The much-anticipated Draggins Car Show made a roaring return this year, lining up over 240 cars from wall to wall across four different halls.
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
Vancouver
-
'It's the same game': Playoff-bound Canucks look to veterans for post-season lessons
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.
-
'No known injuries' after targeted shooting in downtown Vancouver, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that frightened bystanders in downtown Vancouver on the Easter long weekend.
-
Late Raposo goal gives Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 win over Portland Timbers
Comebacks seemed to be a theme for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.