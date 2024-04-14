TORONTO
Toronto

    • Person rescued from Toronto apartment fire arrested after allegedly assaulting officer at scene

    Share

    A person rescued from a fire in a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday morning was subsequently arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at the scene, police say.

    Toronto Fire Service (TFS) was first called to 291 George St. at around 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found one person hanging from the window, the service said. The person was rescued and transported to hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

    The fire has since been knocked down.

    According to an update later provided by the Toronto Police Service, the individual rescued assaulted an officer at the scene of the fire and was placed under arrest.

    Police are not investigating the fire itself as it has not been deemed to be suspicious, they said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News