Defence seeking 6-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The defence is seeking a six-year sentence for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard.

Defence lawyer Gerri Wiebe is asking the court to give Nygard 1.5 days of credit for each of the more than 1,000 days he has already spent in custody, which would leave him with just under two years left to serve.

She says such a sentence would take into account her client's age and medical condition, as well as mitigating factors such as his lack of a criminal record.

Wiebe says it would also allow him to remain in the provincial correctional system, which is already familiar with his medical needs.

Nygard, 83, was found guilty last November of four counts of sexual assault, but he was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

The charges stem from allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Prosecutors have said they are seeking a sentence of 15 years, minus credit for the time Nygard has already spent in custody. The Crown is asking the court to calculate that credit on a one-to-one basis, rather than 1.5.

Nygard is set to be sentenced on Aug. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.