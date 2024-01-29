Peel police release video of 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Brampton, Ont. mall
New surveillance video shows the moment a Brampton, Ont. jewelry story was ransacked by hammer-wielding suspects in what police are calling a “smash-and-grab” style robbery last month.
Investigators with Peel police released the footage on Monday and announced an arrest in connection with the Dec. 8 robbery at Bramalea City Centre.
In the video, three masked suspects can be seen tearing through the store as customers, one of whom appears to be pushing a stroller with an infant inside, flee the scene.
Police said the suspects managed to escape with an undisclosed quantity of stolen merchandise.
The following month, one of the suspects and three other individuals allegedly took part in a similar “smash-and-grab” style robbery at Square One Mall in Mississauga on Jan. 17.
“Again, armed with hammers and their faces covered, the suspects began to smash display cases and steal the jewelry from within before making good on their escape,” police said.
No injuries were reported by store employees in either incident.
Twenty-one-year-old Toronto resident Josiah Madurie was arrested and charged on Jan. 25 in connection with both robberies.
Josiah Madurie, 21, of Toronto, has been charged in connection with two "smash-and-grab" jewelry store robberies in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police)
Police said he’s facing two counts each of robbery, wear disguise and breach of recognizance, and one count of possession of stolen property.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and investigators are still are looking to identify the other suspects involved.
Brampton mall jewelry store targeted in the past: police
Police did not name the stores involved in either incident. However, police told CTV News Toronto last month that a “similar incident” had taken place at the Bramalea City Centre store in the past.
In November, CTV News Toronto reported that a jewelry store at the mall was targeted in a brazen daytime robbery on Nov. 8. Video of that incident made its way online by way of the store’s owner, and showed individuals smashing display cases and loading bags with stolen merchandise.
One suspect was charged in connection with the Nov. 8 robbery, but two others remain outstanding, police said at the time.
It’s unclear if the November robbery is connected to the incidents on Dec. 8 or Jan. 17.
Last week, Peel police announced the arrests of two people following three “smash-and-grab” robberies at malls in Brampton and Mississauga. CTV News Toronto has asked police if those incidents are linked to the robberies detailed today, but has not yet received a response.
Shopping Trends
