Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a store at a shopping mall located at Queen Street and Dixie Road for a report of a robbery on Dec. 8.
Police said three suspects armed with hammers smashed display cases while a fourth suspect waited in a getaway vehicle. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.
No injuries to any staff members at the store were reported.
The name of the store was not revealed, but police say a “similar incident” has taken place at the store in the past.
Last month, CTV News Toronto reported that a jewelry store at Bramalea City Centre was targeted in a brazen daytime robbery on Nov. 8.
Video of that incident made its way online by way of the store’s owner and showed individuals smashing display cases and loading bags with stolen merchandise.
One suspect was charged in connection with the Nov. 8 robbery, but two others remain outstanding.
Images from a brazen jewelry store robbery in Brampton on Nov. 8 are seen here. (Instagram/Frankydiamondofficial)
Video circulating on social media appeared to show the latest robbery at the establishment. CTV News Toronto has, however, been unable to verify the authenticity of the video.
It's unclear if the two robberies are connected. No suspect or vehicle descriptions in the Dec. 8 robbery were released by police.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the owner of the store but has not received a response.
