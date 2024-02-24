Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
Peel police said officers were called to Duggan Park, in the area of Ken Whillans and Sproule drives, at approximately 2 p.m.
According to investigators, the victim, a 56-year-old man from Brampton, was robbed at knifepoint and stabbed twice. He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injures, Peel paramedics said at the time.
Police said the suspect and victim are not believed to be known to each other.
In an update Saturday, police said the stabbing is now being investigated as an attempted murder as investigators released a description of the suspect who fled the scene .
The suspect is described by police as a white male in his 30s, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten inches tall, weighing 170 lbs with short buzz-cut hair.
Peel police respond to a stabbing at a Brampton park on Feb. 23, 2024.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket and light-coloured track pants and carrying a backpack with the letters “JP” on it.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact investigators at 22 Division at 905-453-2121 extension 2233.
