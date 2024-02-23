Man taken to hospital after being stabbed during knifepoint robbery at Brampton park

A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a park in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called near Sproule and Ken Whillans drives, in the area of Main Street North and Vodden Street East, at around 2 p.m.

The victim was stabbed twice during an apparent robbery, police say.

He was taken to a trauma centre and his condition was not immediately known.

Police say no one has been arrested and there is no description of the suspect.